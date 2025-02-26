Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flowserve (FLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flowserve (NYSE: FLS):

2/20/2025 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2025 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Flowserve had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2024 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. 1,579,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,916. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 4,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 159.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

