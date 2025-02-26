RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLFree Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $357.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 173.57 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

