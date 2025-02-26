Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Posts Earnings Results

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 161.60 ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rathbones Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rathbones Group stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,686 ($21.37). 170,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,730.78. Rathbones Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,462 ($18.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,005 ($25.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Rathbones Group

(Get Free Report)

Rathbones provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners. We have been trusted for generations to manage and preserve our clients’ wealth. Our tradition of investing and acting for everyone’s tomorrow has been with us from the beginning and continues to lead us forward.

Rathbones has over 3,500 employees in 23 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.