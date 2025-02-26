Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Rand Capital Trading Down 6.4 %

Rand Capital stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. 39,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.44. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

