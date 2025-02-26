Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Rand Capital Trading Down 6.4 %
Rand Capital stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. 39,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.44. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $31.89.
About Rand Capital
