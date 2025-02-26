Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Up 23.1% – Here’s Why

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 203,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 183,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rackla Metals Trading Up 23.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

Get Rackla Metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders purchased 1,115,000 shares of company stock worth $116,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.