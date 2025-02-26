QuickLogic Corporation Enters At Market Issuance Sales Agreement for Up to $20 Million

QuickLogic Corporation announced on February 25, 2025, that it has entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with Needham & Company, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, the company may, from time to time, offer and sell shares of its common stock through Needham acting as its sales agent, with an aggregate offering price of up to $20 million.

The agreement provides that QuickLogic is not obligated to sell any shares and may suspend solicitation at any time. When the company does elect to offer shares, the agent will use commercially reasonable efforts in accordance with standard trading and sales practices, as well as all applicable state and federal regulations, including those of the Nasdaq Capital Market. The agent is authorized to execute sales based on criteria specified by QuickLogic, and in return, the company will pay a commission of up to 3.0% of the gross sales price per share sold.

Shares issued under this agreement will be offered pursuant to QuickLogic’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-266942), which was initially filed on August 17, 2022, and declared effective on August 26, 2022. The ATM offering details are further described in the company’s prospectus dated August 26, 2022, supplemented by a prospectus supplement filed concurrently with the agreement.

The filing, submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission as Form 8-K, includes several exhibits, notably the full text of the At Market Issuance Sales Agreement and a legal opinion regarding the validity of the shares being offered. The document underscores that the report does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where such activity would be prohibited prior to proper registration or qualification.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read QuickLogic’s 8K filing here.

