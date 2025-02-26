Qualys (QLYS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2025 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2025 – Qualys had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

2/10/2025 – Qualys had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/7/2025 – Qualys had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $135.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Qualys had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Qualys had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Qualys had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $170.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Qualys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.66. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.17 and a one year high of $174.31.

Get Qualys Inc alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total value of $1,322,774.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,627.84. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $941,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,321,173.97. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,813 shares of company stock worth $5,278,133. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 208.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,252 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 428.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Qualys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.