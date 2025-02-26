Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Quad/Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Quad/Graphics has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Shares of QUAD opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $326.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.57. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 58.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QUAD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUAD

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.