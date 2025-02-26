QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from QNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

QNB Stock Performance

QNBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. 2,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.50. QNB has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.58%.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

