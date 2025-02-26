Q3 EPS Estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Cut by Analyst

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Separately, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of EOSE stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
