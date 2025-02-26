Q2 EPS Estimates for Raymond James Reduced by Zacks Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $150.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $571,554.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,319,326.02. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.