Q2 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Raised by Zacks Research

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $31.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $357.36 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $384.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,907.82. The trade was a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total value of $101,241.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,204.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 805,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,930,000 after buying an additional 650,675 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after buying an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

