Q1 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group Reduced by William Blair

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 221.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

