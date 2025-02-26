Q1 EPS Estimates for Bausch + Lomb Cut by HC Wainwright

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Bausch + Lomb in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLCO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bausch + Lomb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,008,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 796,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,122,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,122,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,218,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after buying an additional 414,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

