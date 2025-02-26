Q1 EPS Estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics Cut by Analyst

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. The business had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.81. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $839,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,796,912. The trade was a 8.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pichl sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,422.32. This trade represents a 36.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,766 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,996 over the last three months. 7.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,140,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,956,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,158,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,650,000 after acquiring an additional 445,593 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,620,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,778,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,018,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,391,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465,494 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

