Q1 EPS Estimate for Agilent Technologies Cut by Analyst

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on A. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Agilent Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Shares of A stock opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,726,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $12,961,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 173.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,800. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

