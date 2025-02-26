Q1 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Issued By Roth Capital

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $95,505,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,183 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $18,044,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,469,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,324,000 after buying an additional 389,473 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

