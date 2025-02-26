Q1 Earnings Forecast for TSE:PIF Issued By Clarus Securities

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Polaris Renewable Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

PIF stock opened at C$12.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.59. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$11.08 and a 52-week high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Director Marc Murnaghan sold 2,301 shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.52, for a total value of C$28,808.52. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.88%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.