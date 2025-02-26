Q1 Earnings Forecast for GIL Issued By Stifel Canada

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of GIL opened at $54.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 899.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

