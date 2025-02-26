Q1 Earnings Forecast for Boise Cascade Issued By DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Boise Cascade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $10.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2026 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NYSE BCC opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.57. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $155.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,192,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,755,000 after buying an additional 45,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,134,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,831,000 after purchasing an additional 121,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 712,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,691,000 after purchasing an additional 195,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $55,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

