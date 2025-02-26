Q1 Earnings Estimate for NICE Issued By DA Davidson

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NICE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s FY2025 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $151.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.89. NICE has a 12 month low of $147.38 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $4,597,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,808,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

