Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 27,957 shares.The stock last traded at $33.83 and had previously closed at $34.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $692.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLDR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,086,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,641,000 after buying an additional 2,357,874 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000.

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

