Provident Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,724 shares during the quarter. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF comprises about 1.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,301,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 1,692.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 292,940 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,083,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 104,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 294,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 104,162 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA WINN opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.67 million, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.19. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

