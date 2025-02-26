Provident Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 126.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $45.16.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

