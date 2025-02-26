Proton Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $129.00 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Proton has a market capitalization of $129.00 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,216.50 or 0.99962715 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,678.74 or 0.99353348 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 30,129,896,771 coins and its circulating supply is 27,181,809,618 coins. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

