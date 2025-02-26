ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Down 9.2% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.89 and last traded at $82.49. Approximately 590,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,280,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.86.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 4.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth $522,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $2,366,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

