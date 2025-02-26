ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $102.51, with a volume of 896354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.26.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
