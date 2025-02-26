Promising Value Stocks To Follow Today – February 26th

ProShares UltraPro QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Intel, Berkshire Hathaway, Snowflake, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear undervalued based on their fundamental financial metrics like earnings, dividends, or book value compared to their current market price. Investors often seek these stocks for their potential to generate steady returns and lower downside risk, with the expectation that the market will eventually recognize and correct the undervaluation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,352,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,242,809. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $93.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

IBIT traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 63,634,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,901,297. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 71,675,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,996,742. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 50,005,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,292,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.08. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $5.47 on Wednesday, hitting $494.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,317,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,273. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $507.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.74.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $166.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,522,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,830. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $235.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $258.47. 3,960,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,343,570. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $722.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

