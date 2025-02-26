Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 767,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,612,395,000 after purchasing an additional 194,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,229,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,743,000 after buying an additional 441,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,602,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,514,000 after acquiring an additional 80,575 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

