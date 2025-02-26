Prabir Adarkar Sells 20,161 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $4,101,755.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 905,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,134,660.45. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $3,370,600.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $191.27 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.18 and a 200-day moving average of $162.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,501,000 after buying an additional 317,502 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,616,000 after acquiring an additional 272,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DoorDash by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after buying an additional 700,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.52.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

