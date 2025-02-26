Prabir Adarkar Sells 20,161 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $4,101,755.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 905,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,134,660.45. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00.
- On Friday, December 27th, Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $3,370,600.00.
DoorDash Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of DASH opened at $191.27 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.18 and a 200-day moving average of $162.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.52.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DoorDash
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.