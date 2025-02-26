PotCoin Market Capitalization Tops $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $176.78 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.92 or 0.00144110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00009300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000367 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001141 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000020 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165,059.73 or 1.86279438 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 228,963,452 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.