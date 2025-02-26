Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 39,950 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,950 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 86.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRGY opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

