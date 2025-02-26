Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $952,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $292.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

