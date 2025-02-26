Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWB stock opened at $326.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $271.54 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

