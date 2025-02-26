Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $161.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.71 and a 12-month high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.