Plus500 Ltd. (PLSQF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8213 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Plus500 Price Performance
OTCMKTS PLSQF opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60.
About Plus500
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Plus500
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Super Micro Computer Shares Surge on Compliance News
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Wall Street’s Most Wanted: 2 Highly Shorted Stocks Right Now
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Etsy Loses Its Meme Stock Shine – Is It Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.