Plus500 Ltd. (PLSQF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8213 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Plus500 Price Performance

OTCMKTS PLSQF opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

