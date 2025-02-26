PLANET Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Million (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One PLANET token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLANET has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $39,793.20 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PLANET has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,570.31 or 1.00300927 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86,441.62 or 1.00151820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PLANET

PLANET’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000122 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $58,748.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

