PL Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,066,069 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 1,066.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,541,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066,069 shares during the quarter. Primis Financial comprises 0.8% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 22.42% of Primis Financial worth $64,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 109.5% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 120.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 38,792 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Primis Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primis Financial

In related news, Director F L. Garrett III purchased 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $45,091.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,202.08. This represents a 9.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,685 shares of company stock valued at $67,449. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FRST opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.57 million, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.76). Primis Financial had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Primis Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.