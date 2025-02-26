PL Capital Advisors LLC Invests $308.62 Million in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,880,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,616,000. F.N.B. comprises about 3.6% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 5.81% of F.N.B. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,261,778.50. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

