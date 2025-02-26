PL Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 806.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,000 shares during the quarter. Valley National Bancorp comprises about 0.1% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Valley National Bancorp worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 216,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,278,000 after buying an additional 1,327,829 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

