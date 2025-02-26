Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 434.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $7,038,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sanofi by 7.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

