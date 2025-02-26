Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Pinnacle Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PCLB stock remained flat at $32.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Pinnacle Bancshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Pinnacle Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Pinnacle Bancshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company provides checking accounts, savings accounts, and demand and time deposits. It also offers personal lending for automobile, boat, jet ski, motor home, travel trailers, manufactured home, tractor, ATV, personal line of credit, and others; mortgage products, such as residential purchase and refinance, investment property, consumer construction, consumer 2nd mortgage, veterans administration loans, federal housing administration loans, land loans, home equity line of credit, and home improvement/renovation; commercial lending products, including purchase, construction, and refinance of residential rental property and commercial real estate, as well as residential rental property improvements, land acquisition, investment, and development; commercial construction; and SBA lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.