Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 779.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,609,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

