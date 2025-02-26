Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $1.10 Million Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lessened its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned 0.76% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

