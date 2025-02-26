Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.27.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.22 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.63.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

