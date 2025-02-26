Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average of $224.84. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

