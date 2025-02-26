Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 74,119 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,119 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 92.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 410.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

NYSE:SPB opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

