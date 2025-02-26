Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 27,372 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 27,372 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,048.40. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,577.01. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,575 shares of company stock valued at $901,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $96.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.61 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

