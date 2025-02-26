Phocas Financial Corp. Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,293 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 183.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. Analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

