Phocas Financial Corp. Buys Shares of 10,242 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 39.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,245,063.76. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URBN

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.